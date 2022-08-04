Gary Neville Says Harry Kane Will Outscore Manchester City's Erling Haaland Next Season

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has tipped Harry Kane to outscore new Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Kane was City's top target last season in what was the most high-profile transfer saga of the 2021/22 season. The England striker was reportedly very interested in the move and even handed in a formal transfer request to try and force the transfer through.

However, despite Kane and The Cityzens both wanting to strike a deal, Tottenham were unwilling to play ball according to Pep Guardiola. The City boss went on record saying that while his club did 'everything' they could to try and sign the England star, the London club refused to negotiate with the Sky Blues over a potential transfer.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, City's failure to sign Kane last season may have been a blessing in disguise as it opened the doors to the club signing Haaland this window, due to a release clause that activated this year in his contract. The Sky Blues have got a much younger striker, for a fee that would be considerably lower than what Spurs would have accepted for the England striker.

But despite Haaland's introduction to the Premier League, Neville is still backing Kane to outscore The Cityzens' marque signing in the upcoming campaign. Speaking on The Overlap in partnership with Sky Bet, the former Manchester United fullback said: "Kane (will score more than Haaland). I’m just more sure of it, I'm more sure Harry will hit a (specific) number. I’m not sure what Haaland will do – it could be 40, it could be 18 or 20, I just don’t know."

Neville's comments are understandable considering this will be Haaland's maiden season in the league, however, when you consider how quickly the Norwegian adapted to life in the Bundesliga it wouldn't be a surprise if he were to also have a strong first outing in England.

