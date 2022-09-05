Gary Neville Predicts Future Ballon D'or Success For Erling Haaland

Neville's comments follow what has been a remarkable start to the season for Haaland, who has scored an eyewatering ten goals in just six Premier League games.

Big things were expected of Haaland when he was signed for the club from Borussia Dortmund but it's safe to say that the 22-year-old has already exceeded those expectations.

The Norwegian wasted no time in acquainting himself to Premier League audiences, scoring two goals in his first game against West Ham. The striker then went on to score against Newcastle before netting two consecutive hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, as well as scoring City's only goal of the game in their 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

The former Dortmund man has managed a goal contribution in every one of the Sky Blues' games thus far as he also provided an assist in the sole match he failed to score in against Bournemouth.

Discussing Haaland and City's start to the season on his podcast, Neville praised the Manchester natives while comparing their new striker to a James Bond villain. "Erling Haaland is... it just looks a bit unfair," the former right-back said.

"I remember when I watched James Bond films when I was younger and there was the character Jaws, who was about 7ft 2in."

"He used to just pick people up and chuck them on the floor, and it's a little bit like that when you watch Haaland against strong centre-backs. You think, 'wow, he's just unplayable - how do you even cope with him in the box?'."

The Sky pundit went on to tip the Norway striker for future Ballon D'Or success after his unstoppable start to the season, saying: "I just have to say that I'm massively impressed with him.

"It's the first time we've signed what I believe to be one of the top two or three players in the world for the future. Ordinarily, those players go to Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid or Barcelona.

"But this player - you fully anticipate he's going to go on and win Ballon d'Ors and be the best player in the world. That's exciting - that's not happened for quite a while in the Premier League."

It's hard to disagree with Neville's assessment after witnessing what has been a monstrous start to the season from Haaland.

While it is unlikely that the Norwegian will secure this year's award due to Karim Benzema's remarkable 2021/22 campaign, he is likely to be in contention for next year's award if he continues this incredible goal-scoring record.

