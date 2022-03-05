Gary Neville Puts Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva Clear of Manchester United Star

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville delivered his verdict on Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva when comparing the Manchester City duo to Bruno Fernandes in a new interview.

Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva have been amongst the best playmakers in world football since Pep Guardiola's arrival to the Etihad Stadium, having cemented their status as next to indispensable for the Premier League champions in recent years.

Since the start of the campaign, the pair have amassed 65 appearances across all competitions between themselves, which goes to show how crucial De Bruyne and Silva are to this Manchester City side, who have often seen either of the duo operate down the middle as a false nine over the past year.

In an interview alongside Micah Richards for LADBible TV, Sky Sports broadcaster Gary Neville delivered his thoughts on whether any current member of the Manchester United squad would make it in the Manchester City starting XI.

The former England international said: "I can be really honest about it, I'll go through them. (Ruben) Dias, (Aymeric) Laporte, (Joao) Cancelo and (Kyle) Walker — they're better than all of United's back four.

"Fernandinho and Rodri, they're better than United's holding midfield players, (so are) Bernardo Silva and (Ilkay) Gundogan.

"Bruno (Fernandes) is the only one that I think, over the last 12 to 18 months, could (make the cut) but De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, (Riyad) Mahrez, (Phil) Foden and (Raheem) Sterling.

"I can't put Bruno (Fernandes) in ahead of Bernardo Silva at the moment, or De Bruyne. It's a sad indictment really."

Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva are set to face off against Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as the league leaders search for a third win on the bounce after recent victories over Everton and Peterborough.

