Gary Neville Says He Wishes Manchester United Signed Phil Foden

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has said that he believes his former club Manchester United should have signed Phil Foden earlier in his career.

Foden joined Manchester City's academy in 2009 and quickly progressed through their ranks, becoming one of the most highly rated youngsters in the country. The England man impressed so much for City's academy that he was called up to their first team by Pep Guardiola aged just 17.

Since making his debut for the club in 2017 the playmaker has gone on to become one of The Cityzens' most important players and has been capped 16 times internationally.

IMAGO / News Images

The 22-year-old was in fine form for the Sky Blues last season, registering 14 goal contributions in 28 games, and has already got a goal and an assist in two appearances so far this campaign.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football ex-Manchester United fullback Neville revealed that he wished his former side had snapped up Foden at an earlier stage of his career, with the Cityzens man now out of reach for clubs of their current level.

The Red Devils legend was asked about which current Premier League players he would have liked to play alongside, to which he responded (via Manchesterworld): “I think from an attacking point of view it would be a young English player. I always look at Phil Foden and think ‘How have (Manchester) United not got him as a youngster?"

“You look at Foden and think that’s the type of player who you’d think ‘what a player he is, he’ll be around a long time’. So I’ll say Foden.”

Provided that Foden continues to stay injury-free, Neville's view will likely prove to be an accurate one, with the 22-year-old already being such an impressive player despite his relatively young age.

The England international has already gotten off to a strong start this season and will want to be involved in the goals once again as his side travel to Newcastle on Sunday.

