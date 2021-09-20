German Football Manager Impressed By 'Sensational' Man City midfielder

Hamburger SV coach has hailed Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle for his ‘sensational’ feet, before explaining that the midfielder may still need a couple of weeks to settle in the team.

The Manchester City loanee is yet to play for Tim Walter’s Bundesliga 2 team, but the German football coach has assured that he is impressed with the 19-year-old midfielder.

As translated and relayed by Sport Witness this week, the Hamburger head coach explained that Doyle is currently in an 'observational' role.

Tim Walter further explained that the Manchester City player needs a little time to become more comfortable in a new country, following his season-long loan switch to Germany from the Premier League champions.

“His feet are sensational,” said Walter and put rest to any potential doubts in the Manchester City hierarchy regarding Tommy Doyle’s game time.

“Tommy is in the observation role and tries to implement things in training. New country, new language – all that is not easy for him. He will need another week or two to settle in,” he added.

Doyle made seven appearances for Manchester City’s first-team before the club decided to send him out on loan for the 2021/2022 season, in a bid to get him more playing time and subsequently develop his game at a senior level.

That said, Doyle played an instrumental role in Manchester City's under-23 title-winning campaign during the 2020/21 season.

Doyle bagged four goals and ten assists across the course of 18 appearances for the Premier League 2 Champions, and is now looking forward to gaining valuable experience from his season-long loan to Hamburg.

