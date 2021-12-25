Germany Star Raves About Performances of Manchester City's Phil Foden in New Interview

Bayer Leverkusen's attacking midfield sensation Florian Wirtz has described Phil Foden as ‘going off’, when discussing the best young players in the world during a recent interview.

Manchester City’s academy has been in the headlines for all the right reasons this season, with both Cole Palmer and James McAtee looking like the next in line to make waves for the first-team.

Palmer (19) has already scored in the Champions League as well as the Carabao Cup, while also registering his Premier League start against Everton along with McAtee (19) - who came on as a substitute in the same game.

Former Premier League player and TV personality Robbie Savage tipped McAtee to become the next Premier League youngster to break through and run riot for the first-team, emphasising the academy’s excellent work in nurturing their gifted youngsters.

In an interview with Rising Ballers’ YouTube channel, Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz highlighted the academy’s finest product of late in Phil Foden as one he’s been impressed with when discussing the premier young players in Europe.

“There are many that are performing well at the moment. I like Joao Felix a lot. Jude Bellingham from (Borussia) Dortmund as well. Phil Foden is also going off at the moment”, Wirtz stated.

The ‘Stockport Iniesta’ has emerged as one of Manchester City’s most crucial assets, taking the Premier League as well as the Champions League by storm last season.

The England international is the only player under 21 player in Champions League history to score in both ties of a knock-out contest after Kylian Mbappe, against Borussia Dortmund both home and away.

The fact that young players of the ilk of Florian Wirtz rave about Phil Foden speaks volumes about just how highly rated he is within the game.

