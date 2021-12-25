Germany Star Raves About Performances of Manchester City's Phil Foden in New Interview

Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Germany Star Raves About Performances of Man City's Phil Foden in New Interview

    Bayer Leverkusen's attacking midfield sensation Florian Wirtz has described Phil Foden as ‘going off’, when discussing the best young players in the world during a recent interview.
    Author:

    Manchester City’s academy has been in the headlines for all the right reasons this season, with both Cole Palmer and James McAtee looking like the next in line to make waves for the first-team.

    Palmer (19) has already scored in the Champions League as well as the Carabao Cup, while also registering his Premier League start against Everton along with McAtee (19) - who came on as a substitute in the same game.

    Former Premier League player and TV personality Robbie Savage tipped McAtee to become the next Premier League youngster to break through and run riot for the first-team, emphasising the academy’s excellent work in nurturing their gifted youngsters.

    In an interview with Rising Ballers’ YouTube channel, Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz highlighted the academy’s finest product of late in Phil Foden as one he’s been impressed with when discussing the premier young players in Europe.

    Read More

    There are many that are performing well at the moment. I like Joao Felix a lot. Jude Bellingham from (Borussia) Dortmund as well. Phil Foden is also going off at the moment”, Wirtz stated.

    The ‘Stockport Iniesta’ has emerged as one of Manchester City’s most crucial assets, taking the Premier League as well as the Champions League by storm last season.

    The England international is the only player under 21 player in Champions League history to score in both ties of a knock-out contest after Kylian Mbappe, against Borussia Dortmund both home and away.

    The fact that young players of the ilk of Florian Wirtz rave about Phil Foden speaks volumes about just how highly rated he is within the game.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008679532h
    News

    Germany Star Raves About Performances of Manchester City's Phil Foden in New Interview

    26 seconds ago
    imago1008230044h
    News

    Five Things We Want To See From Manchester City in 2022

    1 hour ago
    Trent Alexander-Arnold
    News

    "Outstanding Player" - Liverpool Defender Reveals Admiration for 'Frightening' Man City Star

    1 hour ago
    imago1008674131h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Make Final Stance on Defender Strongly Linked With West Ham and Newcastle Moves

    2 hours ago
    imago0045040902h
    Features/Opinions

    City Xtra Christmas Number One - Top Five Greatest Man City Debuts

    5 hours ago
    imago0019880492h
    News

    City Xtra Christmas Number One - Top Five Greatest Man City Saves

    7 hours ago
    imago1002703414h
    Transfer Rumours

    Real Madrid Star Listed Alongside Harry Kane and Erling Haaland in Shock Possible Forward Target for Man City

    8 hours ago
    imago1008768296h
    Transfer Rumours

    Barcelona Hold Interest in Second Man City Star Following Ferran Torres Transfer Agreement

    18 hours ago