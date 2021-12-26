Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    "Getting Rinsed on the Counter", "Need A Kayky Cameo!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Starting XI Against Leicester City

    Many Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to Pep Guardiola's chosen line-up to face Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Boxing Day.
    Author:

    The Sky Blues can extend their winning streak to nine league games with a win over the Foxes on Sunday afternoon, with a series of tricky fixtures against Brentford, Arsenal and Chelsea on the horizon.

    Pep Guardiola's men claimed a comfortable 4-0 victory over Newcastle at St. James' Park in their last league outing, as goals from Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling sealed all three points for the Premier League champions.

    With no further Carabao Cup commitments, City have had a week to rest and prepare for their meeting with Brendan Rodgers' side - who pulled off a major upset on their previous visit to the Etihad Stadium with a shock 5-1 thumping of the Manchester outfit last season.

    Guardiola stated that he would assess the fitness of his squad ahead of the clash, with no obvious injury concerns reported for Manchester City aside from Ferran Torres, who is expected to complete a move to Barcelona in the coming days.

    However, it has emerged ahead of the 3 PM [UK] kick-off at the Etihad Stadium that John Stones has missed out through injury, whilst Rodri and Kyle Walker have been excluded from the matchday squad as they are not 'fully fit'.

    Academy stars Romeo Lavia and Luke Mbete have both made the squad to face Leicester, who are facing a long list of injuries themselves.

    The Catalan's starting XI to face Leicester has seen plenty of Manchester City fans react on social media, with Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho coming in for Gabriel Jesus and Rodri.

