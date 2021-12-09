"Give Him Whatever He Wants", "Lifetime Contract Please!" - Plenty of Man City Fans Excited By Major Contract Renewal Update on Key Star

A number of Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to Fabrizio Romano's recent update on a possible contract extension for Portuguese star Joao Cancelo at the Etihad Stadium.

Joao Cancelo has been arguably Manchester City's best and most consistent performer since the start of the campaign alongside fellow Portugal international Bernardo Silva.

The 27-year-old, who has four years left on his current deal in Manchester, joined the Premier League champions from Juventus in 2019 for a reported package deal worth €65 million that saw Danilo move to Turin.

The Sky Blues have already tied down John Stones, Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne to long-term contracts on the back of a league-winning campaign, where Manchester City reached their first-ever Champions League final after an impressive run in the knockout stages.

Cancelo has starred for Pep Guardiola's side at left back since August, having scored twice and assisted six times in 22 appearances across all competitions this season.

The full-back's creativity and attacking prowess have been key for City, who have relied heavily on goals arriving from all over the pitch in the absence of an out-and-out striker following the summer departure of Sergio Aguero to Barcelona.

It was reported on Thursday by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano that Manchester City plan to open contract talks and present Cancelo with a fresh and improved contract offer in the coming months.

Moreover, it was stated that the star defender, who has started each of his side's league games this season, is considered as a key player for the years to come by the Etihad hierarchy, who are hopeful of discussions surrounding a new contract progressing in 2022.

The news around a potential contract renewal for one of the best players in Europe on current form has sent a series of Manchester City fans wild on social media, with many thrilled to see Cancelo pen a new deal in the east side of Manchester.

