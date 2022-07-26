Skip to main content

Glen Johnson Is Surprised That Manchester City Let Raheem Sterling Leave

Raheem Sterling was linked with several clubs after Pep Guardiola told him that he could not give assurances over game time going into the new season and the English international chose to join Manchester City's potential title rivals.

With City signing Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez the feeling will be that Sterling's goal output will be replaced if not bettered by the new arrivals hence why he was allowed to leave.

Raheem Sterling

Sterling on international duty

Former England international and Chelsea full-back Glen Johnson is surprised that the Premier League Champions let him go so easily.

Johnson played for Chelsea for five years from 2003 to 2007 whilst he also played for City's other Big Six rivals Liverpool for six years.

He played against City 18 times across his career which he stayed in England for throughout and he would have played with Sterling when the winger broke into the Liverpool senior side whilst also playing alongside him for England.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Raheem Sterling

Johnson playing with Sterling in the Europa League

Speaking to Genting Casino he said: "It surprised me at the beginning that City were willing to let Sterling go. Obviously he’s a fantastic player and of course if he was available, it doesn't surprise me that Chelsea were interested and I think they have a fantastic player on their hands.

"As long as they get him enjoying his football and enjoying life, then they will have a world class player on their hands."

Sterling will have a big job on his hands leading the line for Chelsea this season after the departure of Romelu Lukaku.

                                         Read More Manchester City Coverage

LiverpoolManchester CityChelsea

Marc Cucurella in action for Brighton
Transfer Rumours

Report: Florian Plettenburg Gives Update On Marc Cucurella To Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett3 minutes ago
Arzani_2
News

Official: Daniel Arzani Leaves Manchester City In Return To Australia

By Jake Mahon20 minutes ago
Kerstin Casparij
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Women Sign Kerstin Casparij From FC Twente

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Yaya Toure_2
News

Report: Manchester City Legend Yaya Touré To Join Spurs As A Coach

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Marc Cucurella in action
Transfer Rumours

Marc Cucurella Has Not Been Included In Brighton's Pre-Season Game Against Brentford

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Phil Foden
News

Report: Manchester City Star Phil Foden Close To Signing New Contract

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Want More Than £50million For Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Samuel Edozie
Transfer Rumours

Report: Southampton Battle Bayer Leverkusen For Manchester City's Samuel Edozie

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago