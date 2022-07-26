Glen Johnson Is Surprised That Manchester City Let Raheem Sterling Leave

Raheem Sterling was linked with several clubs after Pep Guardiola told him that he could not give assurances over game time going into the new season and the English international chose to join Manchester City's potential title rivals.

With City signing Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez the feeling will be that Sterling's goal output will be replaced if not bettered by the new arrivals hence why he was allowed to leave.

Sterling on international duty IMAGO / Sportimage

Former England international and Chelsea full-back Glen Johnson is surprised that the Premier League Champions let him go so easily.

Johnson played for Chelsea for five years from 2003 to 2007 whilst he also played for City's other Big Six rivals Liverpool for six years.

He played against City 18 times across his career which he stayed in England for throughout and he would have played with Sterling when the winger broke into the Liverpool senior side whilst also playing alongside him for England.

Johnson playing with Sterling in the Europa League IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Speaking to Genting Casino he said: "It surprised me at the beginning that City were willing to let Sterling go. Obviously he’s a fantastic player and of course if he was available, it doesn't surprise me that Chelsea were interested and I think they have a fantastic player on their hands.

"As long as they get him enjoying his football and enjoying life, then they will have a world class player on their hands."

Sterling will have a big job on his hands leading the line for Chelsea this season after the departure of Romelu Lukaku.

