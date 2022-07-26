Glen Johnson Is Surprised That Manchester City Let Raheem Sterling Leave
Raheem Sterling was linked with several clubs after Pep Guardiola told him that he could not give assurances over game time going into the new season and the English international chose to join Manchester City's potential title rivals.
With City signing Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez the feeling will be that Sterling's goal output will be replaced if not bettered by the new arrivals hence why he was allowed to leave.
Former England international and Chelsea full-back Glen Johnson is surprised that the Premier League Champions let him go so easily.
Johnson played for Chelsea for five years from 2003 to 2007 whilst he also played for City's other Big Six rivals Liverpool for six years.
He played against City 18 times across his career which he stayed in England for throughout and he would have played with Sterling when the winger broke into the Liverpool senior side whilst also playing alongside him for England.
Read More
Speaking to Genting Casino he said: "It surprised me at the beginning that City were willing to let Sterling go. Obviously he’s a fantastic player and of course if he was available, it doesn't surprise me that Chelsea were interested and I think they have a fantastic player on their hands.
"As long as they get him enjoying his football and enjoying life, then they will have a world class player on their hands."
Sterling will have a big job on his hands leading the line for Chelsea this season after the departure of Romelu Lukaku.
Read More Manchester City Coverage
- Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Scores To Put Manchester City 1-0 Up Over Club America
- Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Puts Manchester City 2-1 Up Over Club America
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest