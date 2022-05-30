Skip to main content

"Glorified Friendlies" - Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne Hits Out at UEFA for Organisation of International Tournament

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has described the UEFA Nations League tournament as 'unimportant', hitting out at the upcoming fixtures so soon after the conclusion of the club season in fresh comments this week.

After becoming Premier League champions as recently as last Sunday afternoon, the majority of Manchester City’s European players are now headed to participate in the UEFA Nations League.

With City winning the Premier League on the final day of the season, as well as reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, the biennial competition is set to test their fitness levels after yet another gruelling campaign.

Speaking ahead of Belgium’s blockbuster tournament opener against the Netherlands in the coming days, Manchester City's vice-captain and midfield star Kevin De Bruyne has provided a scathing assessment of the Nations League tournament.

The Nations League is unimportant in my eyes," De Bruyne opened.

The Premier League's Player of the Season went on to state, via Kristof Terreur, "Just glorified friendlies after a long and tough season. I am not looking forward to it."

With the Belgians set to face the Netherlands, Wales, and Poland - whom they come against twice in the space of 11 days, De Bruyne opposes the competition’s value, especially after a demanding personal season where he made 45 appearances for his club across all competitions.

Another factor worth considering is that with the Nations League making a return in late September this year, players such as Kevin De Bruyne will also be called upon to compete mid-season, just two months prior to the Qatar World Cup in November and December.

It is worth remembering that the City talisman is not the only Belgian player to openly criticise the competition, after national teammate and Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois went as far as to say that UEFA ‘only care about their pockets’ in October last year.

Ultimately, player welfare is a facet of the game that is arguably swept under the rug and after the fixture pile-up that came with the 2020/21 season followed by the taxing 2021/22 season, it is easy to understand why players are miffed about the return of the Nations League.

Considering it took time for Kevin De Bruyne to fully recover from his injury issues during the start of last season, the Manchester City icon would have hoped for a summer break to recover after a physically draining campaign.

