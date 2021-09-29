"Go to Anfield and Win It" - Ruben Dias Sends Strong Warning to Liverpool Ahead of Premier League Showdown

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias has delivered a strong message to supporters and opposition players, ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown against title rivals Liverpool.

The Portuguese defender was part of the Manchester City squad which won their first game at Anfield since 2003 last season, as a sublime second-half performance saw the Blues thrash their title rivals 4-1 on Merseyside.

Dias was later handed a new six-year contract, after a fantastic debut season saw the 24 year-old be named as the Premier League Player of the Season, FWA Footballer of the Year and UEFA Defender of the Year.

Pep Guardiola also revealed that the central defender has been selected as one of four vice-captains at the club for the 2021/22 campaign, after players and staff conducted their annual vote.

Ahead of what could turn out to be a major game in the course of the Premier League title race this Sunday, Ruben Dias has sent out a strong message to his teammates and Liverpool players.

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for major pay rise in fresh Man City contract agreement

READ MORE: Gabriel Jesus provides insight into Man City position change

Ruben Dias has vowed that the Manchester City team will learn from Tuesday's loss against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and will look to win on Merseyside, as he delivered a strong post-match interview in the French capital.

Asked about preparations for the weekend's huge game, Dias said, “Now it’s rest, take the good, take the bad, learn, be better and go to Anfield to win it.”

“They are looking strong, we are also looking strong, and essentially it’s just another game like the one we played today and the one we played on Saturday. Two top teams and we will see who’s better on the day."

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals pride at breaking long-standing City record

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

Dias has captained the Premier League Champions on a number of occasions so far this season, most notably at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.

The 24 year-old had the armband in midweek, as Manchester City suffered a frustrating 2-0 defeat in the Champions League to PSG.

Pep Guardiola's side fell to a second loss of the season, as efforts from Idrissa Gana Gueye and Lionel Messi helped the French heavyweights to the three points.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra