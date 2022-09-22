Graeme Souness Responds To Jack Grealish's Comments

Few players have become more accustomed to receiving criticism than Manchester City's Jack Grealish.

The Birmingham native has had an incredible level of scrutiny placed on his performances since joining from his boyhood club Aston Villa for a fee of £100million, making him the most expensive English player in history.

It is understandable why many would expect big things from the winger after City paid such a substantial fee for the 27-year-old.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, since joining the Sky Blues it's fair to say there has been a marked decline in Grealish's output.

In the 2020/21 season with Villa Grealish registered an impressive 18 goal contributions, but only amassed a total of six in the following season with his new club- a total of three times less than his output in the season prior.

While Pep Guardiola has been keen to emphasise that the England man wasn't brought to the club specifically for goals and assists, it is understandable why many people would be expecting greater numbers due to his sizeable transfer fee and why the lack of direct goal contributions has led to criticism from certain pundits.

One of the most recent high-profile football personalities to criticise Grealish was Liverpool legend Graeme Souness, who said the former Villa man isn't a 'great footballer' and claimed that the winger holds onto the ball for too long.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Grealish then fired back at the former Rangers man in an interview with The Guardian, saying: “I don’t know what his problem is with me."

The winger would also go on to explain how his manager Pep Guardiola has been instructing him to keep the ball 'as much' as he can.

Souness has now responded to the England man and has attempted to quash any animosity between the two. “I don’t have a problem with Grealish, I don’t have a problem with anyone," the former midfielder said on TalkSPORT.

“I’m sure if I met Jack I would really like him. He’s a cheeky chappy and I’d like to have a night out with him as well, but I just feel the modern player doesn’t take criticism very well.

“I don’t have a vendetta against anyone at all, this is just my opinion at this time about Grealish. And, really, Jack doesn’t have to listen to me, he doesn’t have to listen to anyone. The only opinion that should count for Grealish is his manager."

The Sky Sports pundit added: “So there is absolutely no agenda against Jack. I’d love a night out with him, I’m not sure I could stay with him, but I’d enjoy a night out with him.

“He has to choose who to listen to, and if he decides my opinion is not worth listening to, I can live with that."

Now that this mini spat now seems to be resolved, Grealish will be turning his attention to international duty with England after the winger was named in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad.

The Three Lions are set to take on Italy away tomorrow before hosting rivals Germany next Monday in UEFA Nations League action.

