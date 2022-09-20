Graeme Souness Says Jack Grealish 'Isn't  A Great Player'

Jack Grealish enjoyed a much-improved performance in last weekend's 3-0 win against Wolves.

The winger opened the scoring after just 55 seconds and would go on to put in a Man of the Match performance in a game in which he also got Wolves defender Nathan Collins sent off.

After having a fairly average start to the season it was exactly the type of performance Grealish needed to prove that he is a worthy component of this City squad and that he deserves his spot in the England set-up ahead of the World Cup.

IMAGO / News Images

The former Aston Villa man received a call-up from Gareth Southgate in the latest England squad that will take on Italy and Germany in Nations League action over the next week, which was seen as a controversial decision by many.

Some people were keen to point out that wingers such as Jadon Sancho and Jack Harrison, for instance, have had stronger starts to the season in terms of goal contributions and that they would have been more deserving of call-ups as a result.

Nonetheless, Grealish will be in the England squad for their next two fixtures and the pressure will now be on the winger to perform, not just in those games, but in the Premier League games preceding the World Cup, which begins in November.

While Grealish has struggled to make a significant impact in his City career as of yet, there can be no doubt that the Birmingham native is still an incredibly talented footballer- as shown in his time at Villa.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has said that while he does rate the England man, he believes he may be slightly overrated. “Jack Grealish is a good footballer but for me, he is not a great player," The ex-Scotland international said on TalkSPORT.

“He is a good player who has got a big move and is yet to do it at Manchester City for me.

“I go back to his days at Aston Villa. I think they were in the Premier League for two years and in both years, he was the most fouled player in the Premier League.

"Now I see that two ways- you are having too many touches if you are the most fouled player and the reason you are having too many touches is because you are not seeing the picture quick enough."

"And I understand why people think he is better than what he actually is because he runs with the ball, he gets you at the edge of your seat but he doesn’t deliver enough."

“If he was being a star every weekend, we wouldn’t be having this kind of conversation about him.”

While Souness may have been overly critical in what he said about the City man, his last statement is hard to disagree with as there is no doubt that Grealish needs to become more consistent if he is to be a success with The Cityzens.

The winger will now join City teammates John Stones, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden in England's latest squad as they take on Italy and Germany during this international break.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: