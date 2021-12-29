"Grealish Finally!", "Brilliant Team" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Team Selection Against Brentford

Several Manchester City supporters have taken to social media to react to Pep Guardiola's chosen XI to face Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

The reigning top-flight champions can extend their gap at the top of the table to nine points with a win over Thomas Frank's side after Liverpool lost further ground in the title race via a narrow defeat against Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola's men, who will face Arsenal and Chelsea in their first two league games in 2022, have the chance to make it ten consecutive Premier League victories, against a Brentford side that suffered a 2-0 defeat against Brighton at the weekend.

Guardiola has made four changes to his starting XI from the win against Leicester at the weekend, with Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus and Nathan Ake coming in for Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Foden and Grealish have returned to the line-up after being left on the bench against Newcastle and Leicester, with Guardiola dropping the England international pair for their actions off the pitch following Manchester City's 7-0 drubbing of Leeds United a few weeks ago.

Ake starts at center-back, with Laporte shifted to the left-back position. Jesus is expected to operate on the right side of a fluid attacking trio alongside Foden and Grealish.

Rodri, Kyle Walker and John Stones have all again been left out of the matchday squad for Manchester City's final fixture of the calendar year, with the trio not fully fit to be involved.

A series of Manchester City fans have reacted to Pep Guardiola's starting XI against Brentford on social media, with many highlighting Sterling and Mahrez being dropped on the back of encouraging displays against Leicester.

Moreover, a few have shown concern over Fernandinho starting in the middle of the park once again in Rodri's absence, though others expressed that they are more or less pleased with the line-up.

