    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    "Great Lineup", "Hope Sterling Shines!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Team Selection Against Burnley

    Manchester City fans have reacted to Pep Guardiola's starting XI for his side's Premier League clash against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Premier League champions welcome the Clarets to the Etihad Stadium as they try and reduce the gap to the top of the table.

    Following Liverpool's emphatic 5-0 victory at Watford on Saturday, Pep Guardiola's side will be keen to return to winning ways after their 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the start of October.

    Here's how some City fans have reacted to Guardiola's team selection against Burnley on social media -

    READ MORE: Rodgers 'in the frame' to replace Pep Guardiola as City boss

    READ MORE: Haaland’s agent to hold talks with City in January over summer move

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    PG intense
    News

    "Great Lineup", "Hope Sterling Shines!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Team Selection Against Burnley

    35 seconds ago
    Ster
    Match Coverage

    John Stones Returns, Jack Grealish Dropped - Confirmed Lineups: Manchester City vs Burnley (Premier League)

    32 minutes ago
    sipa_34595371
    News

    "Heart, Passion and Character To Win" - Pep Guardiola Previews Burnley Clash

    1 hour ago
    Phil vs Liv
    News

    Aymeric Laporte Tips One Man City Star to Become ‘One of the Greatest Ever’

    2 hours ago
    Raz vs SOU
    Match Coverage

    Man City vs Burnley (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35115419
    Match Coverage

    Excellent Record vs the Clarets, Kyle Walker Closing in on Landmark Appearance – Man City vs Burnley Stat Preview

    3 hours ago
    Haaland 11
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City 'in the Lead' for €75 Million Striker - Club 'Intend to Get Ahead of Everyone' During January Window

    19 hours ago
    sipa_35118046
    Match Coverage

    Raheem Sterling to Start at Striker, Aymeric Laporte Replaced in Defence! - Predicted XI: Man City vs Burnley (Premier League)

    21 hours ago