Greater Manchester Police Make Comment on Man City Fans Gathering to Welcome Team Coach

Greater Manchester Police have released a comment on the Manchester City fans who have turned up outside the Etihad Stadium on two occasions this week to welcome the team coach ahead of games against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Hundreds of Manchester City supporters gathered ahead of the game to provide their team with a much needed boost ahead of two of their biggest games of the season, despite adverse weather conditions on Tuesday and Saturday.

After Saturday evening's game at the Etihad, Greater Manchester Police have provided their stance on the gatherings in East Manchester.

As relayed by BBC Radio Manchester's Mike Minay, Greater Manchester Police have said that all was peaceful on Saturday afternoon concerning the City supporters outside the stadium.

It was further stressed that Greater Manchester Police raised no issues from the fans gathering prior to kick-off to welcome the bus.

That may in fact be the final opportunity for Manchester City fans to provide their support before the end of the season, as Pep Guardiola's side now travel to St James' Park on Friday night.

A win against Newcastle at the end of the working week will secure a third Premier League title in four seasons with two games to spare, as City will then look to games against Brighton and Hove Albion as well as Everton on the final day at home - where City would welcome 10,000 supporters to the Etihad Stadium, depending on Government restrictions.

