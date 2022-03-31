Green Bay Packers Looking to Host Manchester City Showdown With Bundesliga Giants Bayern Munich THIS SUMMER

American Football outfit, Green Bay Packers are looking to host a glamorous pre-season affair between the current Premier League champions Manchester City and Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich this summer, according to a new report.

It has been quite a common occurrence in recent years to see Manchester City fly out to the United States and various other corners of the globe to conduct their pre-season tours and preparations.

However, due to the impact and risks of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, City's last tour came prior to the 2018/19 campaign, in which they played three games against Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Bayern Munich in Chicago, New Jersey and Florida respectively.

Now, according to a new update, the specific plans about a return to the United States in the coming summer have been highlighted, with one American Football side looking to host a match involving Pep Guardiola's squad.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire This is according to a recent report by the Green-Bay Press Gazette, who report that the Wisconsin based side are looking to host a pre-season showdown between Manchester City and Bayern Munich in July at Lambeau Field - the home of the Green Bay Packers. Further details suggest that the two European giants could be scheduled to play an ‘exhibition game’ just before the Green Bay Packers' training camp opens up. IMAGO / Icon SMI Coincidentally, the last time these two sides went toe-to-toe with each other was also in a pre-season friendly in 2018, which was played at the Hard Rock Stadium - home to another NFL team in Miami Dolphins. IMAGO / Icon SMI

It is worth noting that playing against the German giants is guaranteed to draw huge numbers, leading to Manchester City being able to further tap into a growing US market that is yet to fully embrace soccer as one of their premier sports.

This would also tie in well with the fact that the City Football Group already own a side in the States in New York City FC, who recently went on to win the 2021 MLS Cup.

With acclaimed European coaches such as Domenec Torrent and Patrick Vieira playing a major role in their rise to the top, Manchester City have garnered sports in sizeable numbers from the American fanbase over the years.

By playing against a top-quality side during pre-season in Bayern Munich at one of the most well-supported NFL teams’ stadium, this could well be an astute move from both a sporting and a marketing perspective for Manchester City.

