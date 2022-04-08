Growing Feeling Within Manchester City Concerning Pep Guardiola's Etihad Stadium Future

According to a new line from Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, there is now a positive 'growing feeling' within Manchester City concerning the future of manager Pep Guardiola.

With Pep Guardiola having just one more season remaining on his existing Manchester City contract, there has been various concerns among the club's fanbase surrounding the long-term future of the Etihad side's most successful manager.

However, despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City coach offered the clearest indication to date that he is once again willing to extend his terms at the Etihad Stadium beyond the end of next season.

Speaking during a pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager told the media, "I'm under contract here, I'm so happy here - I'm not staying forever but I would stay forever."

The City manager also shutdown recent suggestions that he could make a move to the Brazil National Team once his time in the Premier League comes to an end. Pep Guardiola said, "Not today, come on."

He continued, "I'm under contract here, I'm so happy. I'm willing to stay forever here. I'd extend the contract ten years but now is not the moment. I don't know where it's come from."

In a new update regarding the mood within Manchester City on Pep Guardiola's future, Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail has reported that there is now a 'growing feeling around the club' that Pep Guardiola could agree a new deal, that would take him beyond seven seasons as the team's first-team head coach.

Simultaneously, while Manchester City officials will almost certainly be working around the clock to persuade Pep Guardiola to extend his contract at the club, the focus is also shared on summer recruitment in playing positions.

The priority target for Manchester City remains Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, and the expectation is that the next three weeks will be crucial in publicly defining the Norwegian international's next move in the game.

For City, they remain confident in their chances of signing football's most in-demand striker, and a renewal of Pep Guardiola's contract would go a long way in encouraging Haaland himself to opt for a switch to Manchester over Real Madrid.

