"Guardiola really is special..." - Juventus star heaps praise on Man City boss

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has spoken about his admiration for Pep Guardiola's passion and "greatness", and how he wishes he knew the Catalan manager better.

Speaking with Martina Colombari on Instagram, the Italian explained his regard for Guardiola:

“I watched that documentary on Manchester City and you can see the charisma of Guardiola really is special, even with weaknesses."

Manchester City's 2017/18 season, in which they amassed 100 points in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola, was filmed and presented in a documentary by Amazon Prime in 2018.

"For someone who is passionate about football, you can immediately tell the greatness," said Chiellini.

The defender, who has spent 15 years with Juventus winning eight league titles and eight domestic cups, did also point out his misfortune in never getting to know Guardiola well or playing under him.

"I have not had the good fortune of getting to know Guardiola, I only saw him from a distance."



Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich only came up against Juventus once, in the last 16 of the 2015/16 Champions League, but Chiellini did not play.

