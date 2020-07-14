Emails associated with Manchester City that were illegally obtained via hacks were allowed into evidence by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but were rebutted by the club's team of lawyers, according to Simon Mullock of the Daily Mirror.

CAS returned City's appeal on Monday morning and exonerated the club of their European ban after City's law team successfully prevented illegally obtained material from condemning them to the full two-year ban. The club's lawyers argued that the content was taken out of context, according to Mullock.



(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Portuguese hacker Rui Pinto, who obtained the information shared via emails, is currently being detained in Portugal for his work in uncovering the messages. He was released from prison in April of this year but has been placed on house arrest.

The ban would also have potentially cost City £160 million and would have irrevocably damaged the club's reputation.

The exoneration for City means they will play in next season's Champions League, and the club are free to recruit new top-class talent to play under Guardiola with the allure of European football behind them.

-----

