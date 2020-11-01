SI.com
'Happy to be back' - Man City receive major boost as star man returns to training after injury

markgough96

Manchester City have received a welcome boost for the club's upcoming fixtures as Brazil international Gabriel Jesus revealed on Twitter that he is back in training. 

The striker's return to first-team training cannot come soon enough, with Sergio Aguero facing another spell on the sidelines.

For the past two games, it has been Ferran Torres who has deputised in the striker role, and, while the Spaniard has acquitted himself well there, it is clear Manchester City need a conventional striker to spearhead the attack.

That is evident in the side's ability to only net nine goals in the last six games, which is below par by Pep Guardiola's usual standards in his time at the club. 

Therefore, Jesus's post, which shows the forward back in training with Nathan Ake - another player who recently had an injury - also taking part. 

'Happy to be back', Jesus said. Plenty of Manchester City fans will be happy too, although it remains to be seen when the Brazilian will be able to return to action. Hopefully, he can at least make the bench for next week's huge Premier League clash against Liverpool.

