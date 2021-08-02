Harry Kane Fails to Report For Tottenham Training Amid Man City Interest

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has failed to report for training on Monday morning, amid significant interest from Manchester City in the 28 year-old's signature.

Etihad officials have held a long-standing interest in the Tottenham and England striker, and there has been an expectation this summer that the Premier League champions would do everything in their power to sign the player.

The last official bid from Manchester City came during the European Championships earlier this summer, when various reports suggested that a £100 million offer had been made with the option of including players.

While that bid was rejected, as expected, by Daniel Levy and relevant other Tottenham officials, many believed that Harry Kane's forceful nature in securing a move would be crucial to any deal being completed.

As per the exclusive information of Paul Gilmour of Sky Sports, Harry Kane has not shown up for Tottenham training, after being due back on Monday morning following a 'short holiday'.

Further information from the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Harry Kane not turning up to Tottenham training is a personal choice from the striker, and not related to a Covid test.

Romano states that Kane believes he has a ‘gentleman's agreement’ with the club to leave Spurs this summer - which has been the feeling in various quarters throughout the last few months.

The feeling now is that Harry Kane is attempting to force a move away from Tottenham, and the latest developments will come as music to the ears of Manchester City officials - who will be watching closely.

In the coming days and weeks, Manchester City are expected to make an improved offer on their initial £100 million proposal, and there is an expectation that Etihad officials could sanction a move of up to £120 million.

