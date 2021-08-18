Harry Kane Hire's New PR Firm With Agent 'Taking A Back Seat' In Ongoing Negotiations Amid Man City Transfer Talk

Harry Kane has reportedly hired a new PR firm, who have coincidentally been responsible for the latest briefings to the press amid his ongoing pursuit of a move to Manchester City.

The England captain has been at the centre of an ongoing transfer saga involving the reigning Premier League champions, as the 28 year-old seeks major trophies during the peak of his professional career.

However, the battle with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy appears to be difficult - as expected - with the Spurs chief standing firm on his desire not to sell his prized asset, especially to a Premier League rival this summer.

But this week, a string of press briefings to the likes of the Mail and the Telegraph have showed a different direction from the Kane camp, and new information has shone some light on the source of the briefings.

According to the exclusive information of Lilywhite Rose - a Tottenham Hotspur specific social media publishing brand - the press briefings of Tuesday from 'camp Kane' came via Mark Whittle, the former Football Association Head of Media Relations for 11 years.

Whittle holds the position of Managing Director at Triple S Communications, who according to the company website, "is comprised of a highly-experienced team of individuals that work collaboratively with clients to achieve results. Their professional experiences are diverse and complement each other to provide a wide-range of media services."

Lilywhite Rose continued by stating that Harry Kane has hired a new PR firm and that his brother and agent Charlie Kane will now 'take a back seat' in ongoing negotiations.

It is expected that Manchester City will continue to push for the signing of Kane during the final two weeks of the transfer window, however there is a growing sense of urgency from the fanbase and presumably within the club's coaching staff.

Sunday afternoon's opening weekend defeat to Tottenham underlined several ongoing problems within the squad, including the need for an out-and-out goalscorer following the departure of Sergio Aguero to Barcelona at the end of last season.

