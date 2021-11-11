Harry Kane Makes Honest Admission Over Failed Manchester City Transfer This Summer

Tottenham forward Harry Kane has broken silence over a failed move away from the club in the summer, stating that he feels he has coped well since the start of the campaign.

After months of speculation, it was eventually revealed late in the summer transfer window that Harry Kane would not be joining Manchester City, and that he would be staying at Tottenham after Spurs chief Daniel Levy refused to negotiate with Pep Guardiola's side over a fee for the attacker.

Since the start of the campaign, Tottenham have sacked Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach after a poor start to the campaign, with Antonio Conte recently appointed as the new manager in north London.

It has since been reported that City have no plans to go back in for the 28-year-old in January, and the striker now plays under Conte - a manager with a history of winning the trophies that Tottenham and Kane have been craving for a long time.

After scoring just once in 10 Premier League games this season, Kane has spoken out about his failed move away from Tottenham and the intense speculation that came with it.

“That is the first time it has really happened to me," said the England international, as quoted by The Athletic. "But, that is part and parcel of being a big player, and I think I coped with it well.”

When it looked like Kane to City was all but a done deal, the striker received personal abuse from Spurs fans, who felt betrayed by his alleged actions taken to try to force an exit from his boyhood side.

Kane also came under fire from some pundits, many of whom claimed that Kane was in the wrong to try to leave Spurs despite no confirmation from either the player or his manager that he had been unprofessional.

Early reports indicated that Kane had refused to train with Spurs in an attempt to force a move to Manchester City, but that was later refuted by both the player himself and then-manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, Kane's performances this season have fallen a long way short of his usual high standards. If City really have closed the door on a potential second attempt, Kane will be hoping that things improve under Conte, whose words suggest that he is keen to help his star striker back scoring goals.

