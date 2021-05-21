Harry Kane Reveals "Dream" To Play Alongside Man City's Kevin de Bruyne Increasing Transfer Talk

Harry Kane has revealed the "dream" of playing alongside Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, amid an ongoing and developing transfer story surrounding the Tottenham striker.

Reports earlier this week revealed that the 27 year-old increased his desire to leave Tottenham in the upcoming summer, with a growing frustration from the player's point of view regarding a lack of success on a silverware front.

The upcoming summer transfer window also presents a huge opportunity to succeed Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, as the Etihad's all-time leading goalscorer draws a close on his decade-long spell in Sky Blue.

While it does seem as though all roads are meeting between the relevant aforementioned parties, a major stumbling block could be Daniel Levy's significant price tag which is expected to vastly exceed the £100 million mark.

Speaking to Gary Neville in an exclusive interview this week on 'The Overlap' YouTube channel, Harry Kane name-dropped one Manchester City star when asked by the former Manchester United defender which Premier League player would allow him to score more goals.

Kane responded swiftly, "Oh De Bruyne for sure."

"When I watch [Kevin] De Bruyne play he’s a special, special player and some of the balls I see him put in for City are just a striker's dream if I’m honest but yeah he’s an outstanding."

He continued, "You’ve seen him, he’s an outstanding player with the ball, off the ball, pressing, but his delivery is as good as I've ever seen to be honest."

The feeling in various quarters ahead of what is expected to be a long-drawn out summer transfer saga surrounding the Tottenham forward is that Harry Kane's 'preferred destination' is Manchester City - who, in turn, have emerged as the leading contenders to sign the 27 year-old.

