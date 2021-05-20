Harry Kane Reveals Talks With The Tottenham Board Amidst Man City Links

Manchester City transfer target Harry Kane has spoken out on his situation at Tottenham Hotspur - claiming he is unsure if the club would sell him or not.

Reports broke late last week the Tottenham man told the club that he wants to be sold in the summer, as Tottenham have failed to win a trophy in Kane’s eight years in the senior team.

As what many consider to be the best striker in English football, Kane appears ready to make a move to a club that will allow him to compete for major trophies both domestically and abroad.

In speaking to the Daily Mail, Kane revealed that he and the club could find themselves at a crossroads when the transfer window opens, saying this:

“I don't know, I mean he [Daniel Levy] might want to sell me. He might be thinking, ‘If I could get £100M for you, then why not?’ Do you know what I mean? I'm not going to be worth that for the next two or three years.”

Reports have stated that the North London club could require an offer of up to £150 million, to even begin negotiating for the services of their star man.

For Manchester City, some suggestions have been made that the Etihad club could look to offer Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus in a deal for the Tottenham striker, as the club look to replace departing record scorer Sergio Agüero.

