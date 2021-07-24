Harry Kane Set To Miss Man City Clash - Player to 'Step Out of the Spotlight' Amidst Transfer Rumours

Manchester City transfer target Harry Kane is set to miss the start of the season - including the opening day clash between Tottenham and the reigning Premier League champions, according to the latest emerging information.

The football has been non-stop for England’s number nine.

The striker, who turns 28 this week, only finished his European championship campaign on July 11th - only a week removed from when some of his Tottenham teammates returned to North London for pre-season training.

At the moment, Harry Kane is the subject of a long, arduous transfer saga between his club and Manchester City, as the forward is said to have privately requested a move away from his current employers in a such of silverware at club level - with Pep Guardiola's side understood to be his preferred destination.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds belief about possible Man City summer transfer

READ MORE: First official images of 21/22 Man City away shirt leaked

Recent reports have stated that the forward believes he has a 'gentleman's agreement' with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to allow the England captain to leave the club.

However publicly, Tottenham have reiterated on several occasions that their stance surrounding their star man is that he is not for sale.

According to exclusive information from Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Harry Kane is set to miss the start of the new Premier League season and subsequently 'step out of the spotlight' over his attempt to leave Tottenham.

Interestingly, Tottenham are set to face Manchester City on the opening weekend of the new top-flight season, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side taking on the reigning champions on August 15th.

McGrath writes that Harry Kane is 'expected to be working on fitness' when the season begins, and remain on the sidelines for Tottenham vs Manchester City - in what will undoubtedly be a blow for Spurs' new boss as he looks to get his new career off to the perfect start in less than one month's time.

READ MORE: Why Man City have opted against a move for Nuno Mendes

READ MORE: Man City's intentions with Harry Kane following £160M fee refusal

Recent reports had suggested that Manchester City had reached an agreement over a £160 million transfer for the 27 year-old, however Etihad sources were swift to reject the idea that they would be willing to spend anywhere near that sum on any player.

Nevertheless, City Xtra understand that Manchester City will make an improved bid for the England international in the coming weeks and days, after an initial £100 million offer was rejected by Daniel Levy.

The feeling is that all parties want a resolution to the situation by the time Tottenham kick-off vs Manchester City on August 15th, however the difference in valuations may prolong negotiations deeper into next month.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra