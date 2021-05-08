Harry Kane Sparks Man City Transfer Rumours After Six Words About Etihad Club During Phil Foden Conversation

Foden has massively improved his performances this season, playing key roles in Manchester City’s Premier League and Champions League title charges and his talent is finally being recognised worldwide.

Tottenham forward Harry Kane, who has been linked with a move to Manchester City on more than one occasion this year, has sparked further transfer rumours with just six words he used to describe the Etihad club during a conversation about 20 year-old midfield sensation Phil Foden.

Foden has massively improved his performances this season, playing key roles in Manchester City’s Premier League and Champions League title charges, and his talent is finally being recognised worldwide.

The City Academy graduate has announced himself on two of the biggest footballing platforms in the world with his magnificent performances for Pep Guardiola’s side, scoring 14 goals and assisting ten more across all competitions this season.

READ MORE: Man City linked with £60M move for Robert Lewandowski

READ MORE: Phil Foden 'on the verge' of new six-figure-per-week contract

Phil Foden is a generational talent to say the very least and Gareth Southgate’s England national team, captained by Tottenham’s Harry Kane, are lucky to have such a versatile and creative player in their squad ahead of Euro 2020 this summer.

During an interview with beIN Sports, as relayed by Metro UK this week, Harry Kane has highly appreciated Phil Foden’s breakthrough season in top-flight football, heaping praise on the 20 year-old’s consistent progress over the years.

But it was perhaps the six words he used to describe Foden's current employers that got Manchester City fans off their seats.

Kane began, “He’s fantastic. He’s done amazing the last two, three, four years. He’s really stepped up. You can see him improving year on year, getting better at understanding the game and he’s playing at the highest level for the best team in the world."

READ MORE: Champions League success for Man City could lead to Grealish bid

READ MORE: Phil Foden spotted in 2021/2022 Man City home kit

Phil Foden has established himself this season with a multitude of eye-catching performances, especially in the Champions League. He has taken up a huge load of responsibilities for the Blues at such a young age, becoming a 'serious player' in Pep Guardiola's words.

The youngster’s Manchester City teammates have always praised his constant need to learn and develop. Corroborating these laudable revelations from within the City contingent, Kane also spoke about Foden on the same lines.

“He’s performing as well as any player has done, throughout the whole season. ‘He’s a great talent. He’s a great boy as well. He’s always looking to learn and improve,” the Tottenham star stated.

Foden - a childhood Manchester City fan from Stockport - already has a remarkable trophy collection to his name, winning his fourth Carabao Cup last month, and a tally of three Premier League Winner’s medals when Manchester City eventually win the domestic title this season, coupled with an FA Cup from the 2018/19 season.

The youngster has stayed humble while wrapping up various honours, continuing to learn from Pep Guardiola and the plethora of stars around him – who are shaping this bright young boy into a future megastar.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra