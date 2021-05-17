Sports Illustrated home
Harry Kane's 'Preferred Destination' Revealed While Man City Stance Hinges On Erling Haaland Outcome

Manchester City is reported to be Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane's 'preferred destination', according to Alex Crook from TalkSport.
The 27-year-old has personally requested to leave the the club this summer, with his desire being to compete for top European trophies whilst he remains in the prime of his career. 

TalkSport also report that Harry Kane asked to leave the London club last summer, but after discussions with club chairman Daniel Levy, he was ultimately convinced that under the management of Jose Mourinho, he could win major silverware.

Now, with Spurs unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season and no sign of them competing for the Premier League any time soon, the striker has requested to move on - and Manchester City is reportedly his 'preferred destination'.

The England captain is in flying form this season, topping both the scoring charts with 22 goals, and the assist charts with 13 in total. It's clear to see that any club looking to add Kane to their ranks would improve their attacking output significantly.

It's also no secret Manchester City are in the market for a central striker in the summer transfer window. Harry Kane, alongside Erling Haaland, are said to be the prime candidates to fill the role set to be vacated by Sergio Agüero. 

Whilst on the topic of Dortmund's Norwegian forward, the Times report that Manchester City would consider making an official bid for Harry Kane if they are unable to sign Erling Haaland - who remains their 'principal target'.

Other names that have been mentioned include the likes of Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Southampton's Danny Ings, while Romelu Lukaku also appears to be an option.

Harry Kane's 'Preferred Destination' Revealed While Man City Stance Hinges On Erling Haaland Outcome

