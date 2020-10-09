Has City's transfer window been good? Part II - A Week in the City

Last time we talked about the ins and the outs of Manchester City's transfer window, although transfer windows are seldom that simple. For every done deal there's a near miss. For every successful sale, there's a squad player who we can't find a buyer for.

So in Part II, we're going to be taking a look at the transfers that could have, or should have, happened.

The Did-Nots

The obvious place to start is Lionel Messi. I’m not going to spend more than a paragraph talking about this one because everything’s already been said that could be said - it was an exhausting saga to try and keep up with. It would have been a dream signing if it happened but, with all the legal shenanigans involve and with Messi intent that he wanted to leave the club on good terms, I refused to get massively excited and, in the end, for good reason. It was a mad week or two of City Twitter, we'll always have that.

Next up, having just finished Part I talking about Adarabioyo, is Eric Garcia. The young, pretty Catalan boy who decided to wait until the eve of a pivotal Champions League tie against Real Madrid to inform the club that he wouldn’t be signing a new contract in the wake of a Project Restart which had seen him cement himself as a legitimate first-teamer and a regular in the backline. Instead of pursuing this career under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, Garcia instead wants to return home to the sinking ship that is Barcelona, the club that basically everybody inside wants to get out of.

The way this has been handled by the club is, at best, strange. Pep Guardiola has gone on record on multiple occasions when other players have wanted to move on from the club as saying “I only want players who are committed and want to be here”. This has usually coincided with said players being effectively dead to Guardiola. However, when it comes to Eric Garcia, The Barcelona-born La Masia graduate, Pep has a change of heart and sticks him in the starting line-up for a Champions League Quarter-Final against Lyon.

The transfer window rumbles on, and Manchester City have made it clear that they value Garcia, at a similar age and with high potential also, at a price identical to that which they paid for Ferran Torres. Barcelona, who have a lot of money issues, are not happy about clubs asking them for money for their transfer targets and instead offer about £10 million, which the club obviously reject. Eric Garcia’s camp continue to make noises throughout the window that, should he not be sold, Garcia will just go for free next summer and will absolutely not be committing to a new contract at City.

Eric Garcia then starts against Leicester in the Premier League, despite it being clear that his intentions are not to stay at the club. We lose 5-2 to Leicester, with Garcia giving away a penalty during the game, yet we go into deadline day still sticking to our guns and refusing to let go of Garcia. Where we were willing to compromise with Adarabioyo and ultimately give him the move he wanted, we were seemingly unwilling to do so with Garcia despite him being much more adamant that he was going to leave us for a free if we refused to meet Barcelona halfway.

Now, in the aftermath of a Deadline Day which saw no deal agreed between City and Barcelona, Garcia is apparently bewildered as to how this came to pass given that he made his stance perfectly clear to the hierarchy at the club. The word from the club is that, despite lowering their demands to £20 million, as low as they were willing, they decided that, when weighing up the options, they apparently preferred to have an unhappy Garcia sitting around as 5th choice for another year rather than the money.

Of course Pep doesn't mind keeping him around. Garcia is a lovely little Catalan boy who was born and raised on the streets of Barcelona. There is a sense that there is a bit of inequal treatment going on here, as I have no trouble believing that if this was a 20-year-old centre-back named Enrico Grazia who wanted to leave and return home to Juventus, we'd have found a deal with them and Pep would have never even considered him for the first team from the day he made it clear he wasn't signing a new deal.

This is an absolutely appalling decision in my eyes. It’s a hypocritical thing to say considering how annoyed I was that we let Adarabioyo go for peanuts, however there’s a huge difference between the two. Lowering our asking price from £15 million to £2 million is criminally bad, lowering our demands from £25 million to £20 million and getting rid of a player who is actively pushing to leave is acceptable. Now, no doubt in the pursuit of scoring a few cheap club-politics points between the City heirarchy and Bartomeu, especially in the wake of a Lionel Messi saga which did not end the way City would have liked, we’ve massively cut off our nose to spite our face and potentially now have an unhappy player trudging around the club, a player who in my opinion should never feature in the first team again if he’s that desperate to go, when we could have used any sale to fund another transfer.

Speaking of another transfer we could have funded, how on earth have we got through another transfer window without signing a left-back who can legitimately compete with Benjamin Mendy? Mendy’s body has let him down massively over the last two years and whilst that doesn’t entirely excuse him for his terribly bad defending in moments since his return to regular football earlier this year, it’s a factor which the club can’t ignore. Even if he erases his defensive lapses from his game, which is unlikely, he simply doesn’t have the required pace to play in the high line that City deploy.

With Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico seemingly sitting by the phone waiting for City to make Ajax an offer, which would supposedly need to be around £18-20 million to convince them to sell, it seems impossible that the club didn’t decide to just stump up the cash to get some competition for spots in there. Zinchenko isn’t a viable alternative at left-back and, as much as the club will say that half the reason they signed Aké is because of his ability to fill in there, if Stones gets his customary injuries then we could be in a position where we’ve got all our fit centre-backs on the pitch at once.

I understand that there are some who had reservations about Tagliafico, mainly being that he’s been in Argentina and then Holland throughout the prime of his career, so he’s never really been tested at Premier League level. However, having only watched a few Ajax games during their Champions League run, I find it difficult to believe that he wouldn’t be an improvement over Zinchenko as a back-up. There are few left-backs who wouldn’t.

One of the reasons which supposedly came from the club is that the squad needed to be balanced and the fact that Zinchenko didn’t manage to move on meant that another body couldn’t come in his place. However, football is a ruthless business. If Zinchenko doesn’t want to leave the club, fine, but the club need to do the business needed to make their squad better irrespective of that. As for the suggestion that the funds weren’t there, the club turned down a sum-total of £20 million for Eric Garcia, which would have gone some way to covering a hypothetical Tagliafico deal. We still managed to find the cash to spend £9 million on a CFG signing to help out Pep's brother with an immediate loan to Girona.

(GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

So, all in all, where do we stand? We’re in a much better position, certainly on paper, than we were last summer. The importance of the centre-back recruitment can’t be overstated enough, though there’s still the glaring left-back hole in the squad. A new forward option in Torres where we didn’t have Sané for the whole of last season can give the squad a new dynamic and hopefully provide more options in terms of rotating and, hopefully, resting Sterling should he go through another abysmal run of form which plagued him pre-lockdown.

Ultimately the proof is in the pudding. The club have taken a huge risk in refusing to strengthen the most obvious weakness in our squad in left-back. Time will tell if it was a risk worth taking...

