Has Kevin de Bruyne Just Provided a Major Jack Grealish Transfer Hint?

Some Manchester City fans on social media believe Kevin de Bruyne may just have provided a significant transfer hint on Monday morning.

The hint concerns Jack Grealish, who has been linked with a record-breaking £100 million move to Manchester City over the past few days, after the Etihad club intensified their interest on Friday afternoon with an official bid.

However, Grealish is still expected to sit down and hold talks with Villa officials on Monday, to either agree to a bumper new contract at the Birmingham club or signal his intention to move to the Etihad Stadium.

But Jack Grealish's idol has provided Manchester City fans with a hint regarding the transfer on social media, with Kevin de Bruyne getting plenty of Etihad supporters excited.

On Sunday evening, City Xtra pointed out to Manchester City supporters on Twitter that Jack Grealish had 'liked' Kyle Walker's latest Instagram post - in which the right-back showed off his haul of three Premier League medals.

Shortly after, Manchester City's midfield star Kevin de Bruyne interacted with the tweet pointing out Jack Grealish's approval, by 'liking' the post from his official twitter account.

In an interview with VillaTV in 2020, Jack Grealish showed his admiration for Kevin de Bruyne, and not for the first time.

Grealish said, "I'm half starstruck ​when I play against Kevin de Bruyne because he's my favourite player ever. I think he's unbelievable, I think he's easily the best player in the Premier League at the moment."

"He's someone I personally look up to at the moment and try and, not base my game on him, but try and take stuff from his game and put that into mine."

Whether or not Grealish will complete a move to Manchester City this week, only time will tell, however providing there isn't a major turnaround, the Aston Villa captain is expected to be playing Champions League football from next season.

