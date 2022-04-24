Skip to main content

Hat-Trick Hero Gabriel Jesus Sends 'Challenge' to the Manchester City Squad After Watford Victory

Gabriel Jesus has described Manchester City's 5-1 battering of Watford as a 'great performance' and emphasized the importance of focusing on their own football instead of Liverpool's in the heated Premier League title race.

After Manchester City regained top spot with a dominant 3-0 win against Brighton on Wednesday, they followed it up with an even better display, as they demolished Watford 5-1 on Saturday afternoon.

With a quartet of goals from Gabriel Jesus and Rodri adding to his long list of scorchers this season with a stunning volley, the Sky Blues extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points.

While Hassane Kamara’s strike is set to anger a side that are known to strive for perfection, City showcased their experience of winning league titles with yet another emphatic display in a high-pressure situation against the 19th place Hornets.

Speaking after such an emphatic victory, Gabriel Jesus has gave his thoughts on the result.

“[It was] a great performance from everyone. We need this. Like against Brighton, the team was brilliant. 

"We changed players today, but we kept the same energy. We have many players, and we have to stay at a high level. That is the challenge," Jesus continued.

"We know our quality, but the challenge is to keep the energy. We know we can create chances but sometimes it doesn't work. It’s difficult, but it’s one of the toughest leagues."

The Brazilian international pointed out that, despite a host of crucial players missing the key fixture, their absence was not felt as City steamed their way to victory.

As Pep Guardiola’s side put the pressure on nearest challengers Liverpool to get the all-important three points in the Merseyside Derby on Sunday, the versatile forward revealed his thoughts on the threat posed by Jurgen Klopp’s men in the title race.

We have to do our job, not look to them. We know they have a lot of amazing players and can win all the games. We are in front and, of course, it's not easy but we have to do our job," he concluded

