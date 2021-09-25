"He Always Gives Everything" - Pep Guardiola Full of Praise For Man City Forward After Chelsea Victory

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has widely praised Gabriel Jesus, after the Brazilian scored the winning goal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

City, who dropped points for a second time this season against Southampton last weekend, bounced back emphatically against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Guardiola had suffered three devastating defeats to Tuchel's side at the back end of last season, but the Catalan finally beat his German counterpart on Saturday, as City secured back-to-back victories at Stamford Bridge for the first time this century.

Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden both made their first Premier League starts of the season, as the Premier League Champions brilliantly dominated a timid Chelsea team.

After a number of half-chances, Manchester City took a deserved lead in the 53rd minutes, as Gabriel Jesus' strike took a deflection and trickled into the bottom corner. City had numerous opportunities to double their lead; with Thiago Silva blocking Jesus' close range attempt, and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy denying Jack Grealish.

The Blues would hold out for the win, as City secured consecutive 1-0 victories away from home in the Premier League.

Jesus, who has now been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven starts for the Sky Blues in the Premier League, was praised by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola post-match.

Praising the performance of the 24 year-old forward, Guardiola said that, "He always gives everything, you cannot say anything to him."

"Every single game, he runs for his Man City teammates in every single action. These type of players make me so happy!"

City, who now find themselves level on points with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United at the top of the table, will now look towards games against Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday and Liverpool next Sunday.

