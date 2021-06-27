"He ­Belongs To The Best Strikers In The World.” - Kevin De Bruyne Heaps Praise On Man City Transfer Target

Kevin De Bruyne believes Belgian teammate and Manchester City target, Romelu Lukaku 'belongs to the best strikers in the world.'

The pair have formed a lethal combination for their national team in the European Championships, with Lukaku and De Bruyne scoring four of Belgiums seven goals in the tournament so far.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, the pair were discussing their close nit relationship as they head into a crunch Round of 16 clash with Portugal tonight.

The both of them are often pictured celebrating with a rather unique handshake that we've seen quite a few times now down the years. Kevin De Bruyne says one picture captured during Belgium's group game with Finland is 'beautiful.'

“I love that ­picture of the two of us. It is ­everything," the 29 year-old began.

"The atmosphere, the ­combination of black and white players. It shows diversity. That’s what makes the photo beautiful.”

Romelu Lukaku has recently been linked with a switch back to the Premier League and a link up with his close friend at Manchester City. On the strikers quality, De Bruyne certainly didn't hold back with his praise:

“People give Rom a lot of stick and he is a victim on social media, but Lukaku is a striker who will score 20 to 25 goals for Man United – and any other club."

“His goal ratio is insane. He ­belongs to the best strikers in the world.”

The striker also had a few words to say on the pairs friendship, and he says it's built entirely on trust.

"With Kevin, I have the best friendship in the ­entire national squad," Lukaku said, "We tell each other stuff that we don’t tell other people. We trust each other massively.”

