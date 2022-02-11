"He Came to Me the Following Morning" - Dean Smith Narrates Brilliant Jack Grealish Episode Ahead of Manchester City Clash

Norwich boss Dean Smith provided some stunning insight into his relationship with Jack Grealish from their time together at Aston Villa in his press conference ahead of Manchester City's visit to Carrow Road on Saturday.

Manchester City will be looking to make it three wins on the spin as they look to stay on their heels following Liverpool's triumph over Leicester in midweek as they face the Canaries at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola's men got back to winning ways following their 1-1 draw at St. Mary's prior to the two-week break as goals from Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne were enough to see off a defensively solid Brentford side in mid-week.

Ahead of the first-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie with Sporting Lisbon next week, the Premier League leaders will come up against Norwich on Saturday, with the Yellows in good form ahead of the clash.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Norwich manager Dean Smith heaped praise on Manchester City star Jack Grealish and narrated a great story that says a lot about the relationship shared by the former Aston Villa pair and the latter's mentality.

The ex-Aston Villa boss said, as quoted by Paddy Davitt: "(Jack) Grealish is the best player I have worked with. Unbelievable talent. I once said once in the press he was one of the best I had worked with.

"He (Grealish) came to me the following morning and wanted to know who the others were. Not in an arrogant way, but to strive for more."

Grealish completed a dream £100 million move to the Etihad Stadium from Aston Villa last summer, as Manchester City broke the bank to land the England international on a club-record transfer sum.

"A top player (Grealish). British-record transfer fee. I speak to him regularly and he wants to find more consistency in his performances. But he has shown glimpses of his quality (at Manchester City). He is enjoying it and the experience of being among stars and Pep (Guardiola)," Smith added.

