"He came to visit us in Manchester on his day off, we were very appreciative!" - German coach heaps praise on Pep Guardiola

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann (33) was paid a visit by Pep Guardiola when visiting Manchester back in October for the Champions League group stage clash against Manchester United.
RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann (33) was paid a visit by Pep Guardiola when visiting Manchester back in October for the Champions League group stage clash against Manchester United, according to SPORT BILD.

Speaking in an interview, the German boss spoke highly of his Spanish counterpart, saying; “Pep, he has this sort of charisma. When we played United back in October, he came to visit the team and I on his day off just to say hello. That is very appreciative.”

(Photo by Daniel ROLAND / POOL / AFP)

Prior to Guardiola recently putting pen to paper on his new two-year deal, Nagelsmann was one of the few favourites to secure his job at the Etihad, with the club's hierarchy reportedly impressed by his managerial style and Champions League run last season – reaching the semi-finals in his first year in charge.

Nagelsmann’s Leipzig side are enjoying strong performances so far this season, sitting third in the Bundesliga - two points off top-spot Bayern Munich, and securing a round of 16 tie against Liverpool in the Champions League.

