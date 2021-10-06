"He Can Be Angrier After A 1-0 Win" - Kevin De Bruyne Provides Man City Insight Into Pep Guardiola's Mentality

Kevin De Bruyne claims that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is more concerned about performances on the pitch, than winning the matches themselves, during a new interview with Belgian media.

De Bruyne has started the new season relatively slowly compared to his astronomically high standards.

However it could be excused after the Belgian revealed he played through the EURO 2020 tournament with a fractured bone in his face and a severe ankle injury.

Despite that, Kevin De Bruyne has made eight appearances for Manchester City already this season, and played a significant role in helping his side come through a hectic three-game spell with away trips to Chelsea, PSG, and Liverpool in succession.

Speaking to Belgian outlet HLN Sport while away international duty, Kevin De Bruyne opened up about his time playing at Manchester City, and more importantly what it is like to play under Pep Guardiola.

The Belgian was quick to point out that for Manchester City's Catalan boss, performances are often more important than result itself.

"He can be angrier after a 1-0 win in which we played badly, than after a defeat in which we played well, as recently against PSG," De Bruyne revealed.

Despite coming away with only one win in three consecutive away matches against Chelsea, PSG, and Liverpool, Pep Guardiola will surely be delighted by the large periods of those games in which his team dominated the run of play.

From here, Manchester City will face a more casual stretch of games as they push for their fourth Premier League title in the last five seasons.

As we've seen before, Pep Guardiola's side tend to put together long winning streaks - sometimes in excess of 15 games. Such streaks ultimately play a crucial role in catapulting Manchester City to the top of the English top-flight table.

And now that the Blues have already checked off away games at Tottenham, Leicester, Chelsea, and Liverpool, one of those trademark winning runs could be just around the corner.

