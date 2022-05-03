"He Can Play In All Five Positions" - Pep Guardiola Singles Out Manchester City Star For Unique Versatility

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has shed light on the positions in which Phil Foden can operate for the Etihad side, as well as his possible future as a central midfielder, after his side's recent win against Leeds.

In Manchester City’s latest 4-0 victory against Leeds United, Phil Foden caught the eye with a breath-taking showing as a right-sided, central midfielder.

Despite usually operating in the front three ever since becoming a regular fixture in the side, the England international put in a Man of the Match performance in his natural midfield role, by setting up Rodri and Gabriel Jesus for two out of the four goals scored by Manchester City on the day.

After the 21-year old impressed in the middle of the park on Saturday evening, manager Pep Guardiola gave his thoughts on the different positions in which Phil Foden can operate.

"He can play in all five positions up front: winger on both sides, striker through the middle and in the pockets like an attacking midfielder." "I think in time, he will be more capable to play in positions in the middle, he still has all the actions, the high speed, so maybe now, the wide positions suit him better", he explained, as quoted by Manchester City's official website. The Catalan coach went on talk about how he envisions Phil Foden operating in the middle of the park one day, saying, "In the academy, when I started to see him at 16-17 years old when I arrived here, he played in a position like Kevin (De Bruyne) and wow, he played really good but all the actions are so, so quick."

"You remember David Silva, sometimes he slowed the rhythm to increase the rhythm, (but Phil’s rhythm) is always high."

Guardiola continued, "It’s good as he is so aggressive and we need it but sometimes, he needs a little bit, but that is a question of time. He can do it, no problem, it’s just a question of time.”

In 2020, Guardiola also emphasised the importance of playing in ‘different rhythms’ and to ‘slow down’ for the youngster to cement his spot in the side as a central midfielder.

While Foden’s sumptuous display against Leeds indicates he is ready to operate in the middle of the park, the Manchester City boss’ constant pursuit of perfection is what has ensured the starlet’s rapid development in the first place.

