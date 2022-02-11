"He Can Still Do Better!" - Pep Guardiola Makes Admission on Riyad Mahrez Form Ahead of Norwich Clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes that Riyad Mahrez can improve even further despite being in great form in front of goal this season, as the Catalan boss said ahead of his side's league clash with Norwich at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola's side are set to make the trip to Norfolk as they look to make it three wins out of three when they face Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Sky Blues extended their advantage at the top of the Premier League to 12 points ahead of Liverpool's meeting with Leicester on Thursday, as goals from Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne helped the hosts to a comfortable win.

Despite a rather slow start to the game, Manchester City dominated possession and despite a few minor scares at the back, the Premier League champions eventually found the opener courtesy of Riyad Mahrez - who is racking up ridiculous number from the spot for his side this season.

However, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes that Riyad Mahrez has scope to improve even further and hit the levels that he reached towards the end of the previous campaign for the Premier League leaders.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, the Catalan said: "Last season was the best moment I found for Riyad (Mahrez)," as quoted by Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News.

"He (Mahrez) can still do better this season to reach the level he played in the last six months of last season. That was outstanding, in the way he played."

Riyad Mahrez has now registered 16 goals for Manchester City this season, which is seven more than the second highest goal-scorer for the league leaders so far this campaign - Raheem Sterling, with nine strikes to his name.

Having also bagged six assists across all competitions since August, Riyad Mahrez has become one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Etihad side after finishing 2021 as Manchester City's top scorer across all competitions.

