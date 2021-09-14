'He Can't Dribble', 'They're Better Defensively' - Kevin De Bruyne & Phil Foden Stunned By Man City Stars FIFA 22 Ratings

Man City pair Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden were left bemused by some of their club teammates' confirmed FIFA 22 ratings.

A series of fans of the Premier League champions expressed their disappointment at some of the official ratings given to a few players by EA Sports.

It is largely perceived amongst the City sphere that the likes of John Stones, Ederson, Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias deserved higher ratings, with supporters taking to social media to voice their frustrations.

With the Champions League campaign ready to kick in, the club's fans have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the FIFA 22 ratings of City players, who tasted league and cup success last season despite suffering heartbreak on the European front.

In a new video released by the club this week, De Bruyne and Foden were made to try and identify their City teammates based on their statistics on FIFA 22 (a concise list of official ratings of the City squad can be found here).

In an attempt to identify Joao Cancelo (86 rating) based on his stats, De Bruyne said: "He's got a little bit of everything. His pace (85) is too much for Zina (Oleksandr Zinchenko)," to which Foden added: "I think it could be (Joao) Cancelo."

Amazingly, when the duo were attempting to assess Jack Grealish's stats, De Bruyne said: "Not the strongest. Not a good defender. Not the quickest," to which Foden added saying that these ratings could be his own, which was agreed upon by the PFA Player of the Year.

Foden even suggested that the low physicality rating (64) meant that it was either his own card or Bernardo Silva's, as the pair shared a laugh. However, the City stars were left flabbergasted when they found out that it was actually Grealish who had been given the same statistics.

The young midfielder went on to claim that Grealish deserves a higher physicality stat than 64, as Foden said: "I thought he was physically stronger (than 64). He's a big lad."

Then came Ilkay Gundogan's turn, with De Bruyne ruling out Rodri as a possibe answer owing to the card's high dribbling stat (86), as the Belgium international said: "Rodri? No, he can't dribble."

After a few incorrect takes, the pair were left embarrassed when they learnt that it was Gundogan's card, following which De Bruyne said, jokingly: "He's new in the team!"

When looking at John Stones' 83-rated card, De Bruyne felt that it would be a defensive midfielder rather than a central defender, as the 30-year-old admitted that the likes of Stones and Dias would have a higher defensive rating than (84).

De Bruyne said: "It's a defender or Rodri. I would say our defenders are better defensively that that (84)."

You can watch the full reaction video on City's YouTube channel here.

