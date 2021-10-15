"He Could Be The Answer To Our Striker Issues" - Man City's Top Five Performers On International Duty

As the penultimate international break of 2021 comes to a conclusion, we take a look at Manchester City's top five performers over the past fortnight.

Many people are not the biggest fans of the international break, but it does give Manchester City time to breathe and assess the start to the season.

It also gives us a good chance to view the City players on an international level and see how they fare.

Here are out top five performers of October's international break:

1. Ferran Torres (Spain)

The highlight of the international break for Manchester City has undoubtedly been Ferran Torres.

Competing in the Nations League finals, Torres was the main man up-front for Luis Enrique's side. His performance in his nation's 2-1 win over Italy in the semi-final was thrilling.

Scoring both goals, Torres displayed a mature but exciting blend of movement, skill and finishing ability - with the latter being something Manchester City are desperate for at this moment in time.

He could be the answer to our striker issues, albeit further down the line owing to his metatarsal injury setback - which may rule him out for up to three months, according to Pep Guardiola.

2. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

There were some vintage KDB displays in the two Belgium games. His country was another involved in the Nations League finals, but unfortunately lost both games and finished 4th.

The results did not detract from Kevin De Bruyne's performance in the slightest.

In a thrilling first-half display, the 30-year-old assisted both of Belgium's goals and even came on to assist one more in the third-place play-off a few days later.

He's sharpening his senses, and that's only going to be a positive for Manchester City fans after the break.

3. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

Maybe a man with a point to prove, Riyad Mahrez was on fire for Algeria over the international break.

Captaining his country on both occasions, Les Verts had a World Cup qualifier double-header with Niger to navigate. They did that with ease, winning 6-1 and 4-0 respectively.

Mahrez scored three times across the two games, as well as providing the assist on two occasions.

He'll return to Manchester continuing to battle his way back into the starting XI.

4. Phil Foden (England)

Imagine my shock - Phil Foden lit up the international stage, again. He's a sensation.

At 21 years-old, Foden was England's main man on an artificial surface against Andorra. His chipped through-balls were a nightmare to deal with and he ended the game with a deserved Man of the Match award.

5. John Stones (England)

It was very pleasing to see John Stones complete 180 minutes worth of action on international duty.

Even without the goal he bagged against Hungary, Stones looked back to his imperious and composed self, commanding the England backline.

He's been unfortunate that his injury has allowed Aymeric Laporte to cement a position in Manchester City's backline, but he'll be determined to win it back upon his return.

