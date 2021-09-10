“He Could Be The Beast of All Beasts” - Noel Gallagher Reveals Why Man City Fans Want One Striker Over Harry Kane

Former Oasis singer-songwriter and Manchester City superfan Noel Gallagher is convinced that 21-year-old football sensation Erling Haaland would enjoy a decade of dominance at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City’s much-publicised pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane was met with a disappointing end during the course of the summer transfer window, and Noel Gallagher believes the club should have targeted Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and teammate Jude Bellingham instead.

During a recent appearance on talkSPORT, Gallagher insisted that Haaland could potentially turn into a “beast of all beasts” and perform consistently for ten years, while Kane would only guarantee “three years of glory.”

The iconic musician also expressed his surprise over Jude Bellingham’s extended stay at Borussia Dortmund, asserting that Manchester City should have added the ‘outstanding player’ to Pep Guardiola’s squad.

“The [Harry] Kane thing, I was like 'we are going to get three years out of Harry Kane and ten out of Haaland',” claimed Noel Gallagher.

“That’s gotta go up. And I still can’t believe that we haven’t bought Bellingham. I can’t believe that he is still at Dortmund. He has to go somewhere soon; he is an outstanding player."

Gallagher continued, "Kane is like, yeah if we buy him, it is pretty much guaranteed three years of glory. But Haaland, he could be the beast of all beasts.”

The defending Premier League champions broke the British transfer record to sign Jack Grealish in a £100 million deal. This evidently restricted City from bringing Kane to Manchester as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy expected £160 million for the prolific English striker.

Gallagher said the London-based club demanded 'too much' for 28-year-old Kane and admittedly felt terrible for the player.

He further argued that Erling Haaland’s potential is a big reason why most Manchester City fans want him over Harry Kane at this stage.

“When we heard our chairman say at the end of the Champions League that we are going to buy and we are going to spend, nobody thought Jack Grealish. We thought it is going to be a super striker."

"But, you know £160 million for Kane was too much. Nobody at City wanted to pay that much. If it was £100 million, fair enough. I feel bad for Kane really. I think for City fans, personally speaking, I think we all want Haaland just for the potential he gives you,” concluded Gallagher.

Manchester City were also linked with Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer transfer window.

When asked about the same, Noel Gallagher revealed that he never wanted CR7 at the club and is ‘glad’ that the Portuguese international eventually went back to Manchester United.

