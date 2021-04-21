"He deserves all the best in his life!" - Fernandinho heaps praise on one Man City player after Aston Villa victory

NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Manchester City captain Fernandinho was keen to praise Phil Foden on Wednesday night, after the young England international produced yet another man of the match performance for Pep Guardiola's side.
Manchester City captain Fernandinho was keen to praise Phil Foden on Wednesday night, after the young England international produced yet another man of the match performance for Pep Guardiola's side.

The runaway Premier Leaders picked up another three points in a crucial 2-1 away victory against Aston Villa, putting them within just eight points of a third league title in four years under their Catalan coach.

As has been the case on multiple occasions this season, it was 20 year-old local lad Phil Foden who provided the goods in front of goal and in creating chance after chance away from it.

Speaking on the Manchester City academy graduate with Sky Sports after the game, captain Fernandinho was keen to praise the abilities of the youngster whom he has known for around five years.

"I've known him for about five years now, since he was a little boy. He's shown his quality and there's no doubt about that! Of course he's really mature now, he's taking actions a little better, he chooses his actions better."

Fernandinho continued by saying, "Of course today he scored and he was awesome as well. I'm so pleased and so happy for him because he's a nice guy, nice boy, and deserves all the best in his life!"

Fernandinho will now be looking to lead his Manchester City teammates to a fourth consecutive League Cup victory this weekend, as Pep Guardiola's side turn their attentions to the clash against Ryan Mason's Tottenham at Wembley.

There is hope in some corners that the Blues could be blessed with the welcome return of Kevin de Bruyne, who despite missing tonight's trip to Villa Park, avoided serious ankle damage when he was injured in last weekend's FA Cup semi-final.

After Sunday's clash at Wembley, City then have the monumental clash of facing Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital in the first-leg of their Champions League semi-final.

