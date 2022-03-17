"He Did Message Me a Few Months Back" - Former Manchester City Star Reveals Text Message Exchange With Erling Haaland Representative

Former Manchester City star Paul Dickov has revealed a text message exchange between himself and Erling Haaland's father, Alfie.

As reports and comments continue to flood in regarding Erling Haaland's situation, one thing is for sure, Manchester City are certainly in the driving seat to secure his signature.

After reportedly agreeing on personal terms, all that seems to be left is the fine details before the club can confirm he will be donning the sky blue shirt for Pep Guardiola next season.

Haaland has been in phenomenal form for Borussia Dortmund - scoring 80 goals in his last 79 appearances - so there's no surprise some of Europe's elite are desperate to get their hands on him.

With all the speculation around his on-the-pitch expectations, one thing that has been forgotten is City's secret weapon in negotiations - their already excellent relationship with Haaland's father, Alfie.

The Norweigan played for the Blues 45 times between 2000 and 2004 and has been spotted - with Erling - at various City games upon retirement.

IMAGO / PA Images Speaking to the Manchester Evening News for betting site OLBG, former City star, and Alfie's teammate, Paul Dickov has been speaking about the accelerating saga. IMAGO / Hindustan Times Dickov said: "Erling Haaland, if they manage to get him, you look at the quality and creative players around that team, then the service of quality into him would be fantastic.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner "There's Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Grealish; the list goes on. I might be slightly biased because I played with Haaland's dad, Alfie, and I've been trying to get into him to see what's happening, but he's giving nothing away at all."



The former striker went on to reveal he actually messaged Alfie about the potential transfer earlier in the season, "He did message me a few months back whilst there was a City game going on," Dickov said.

"And I messaged back saying all we needed was a 21-year-old, 6ft 4ins Norwegian centre forward! I just got sent back a load of laughing emojis, he's giving nothing away."

There's no doubting City's already-established relationship with Alfie Haaland will make negotiations for his son that little bit easier. Especially considering the extremely frosty relations with Haaland agent, Mino Raiola.

