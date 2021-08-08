Sports Illustrated home
"He Didn't Come For 25 Minutes..." - Pep Guardiola Defends Jack Grealish Following Man City Debut

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given his initial thoughts on Jack Grealish, after the latest Etihad recruit made his debut for the club against Leicester City on Saturday evening.
City’s domestic campaign has got off to a disappointing start, with a 1-0 loss to Leicester City in the FA Community Shield at Wembley this weekend.

However, a positive takeaway for Manchester City fans is getting to see the club's new £100 million signing Jack Grealish making his debut for the reigning Premier League champions.

The now former Aston Villa star arrives at the Etihad Stadium with major expectations, and a record-breaking price tag - and although the curtain raising showdown at Wembley did not go the way of Pep Guardiola's side, he and his staff will be delighted to begin with the integration of Grealish into the squad.

The 25-year-old made his debut as a substitution, replacing Samuel Edozie in the 66th minute, but failed to make a major impact on the match, as the Blues ended up 1-0 losers.

Despite that, Pep Guardiola has not been deterred by such a small sample size of his new star man.

It was good. Really good. He was aggressive against the full-backs. He will get to know his mates and step by step, he will find his best,” Guardiola said of Jack Grealish's debut.

The Manchester City manager continued, "How can he build a relation when his mates are not here? But it's not a problem. He knows Kyle [Walker] and Raz [Raheem Sterling] and Phil [Foden], and they are back tomorrow [Sunday]."

"We just need to provide him and let him express his quality. He didn't come for 25 minutes, he came for five-six years." 

Manchester City will now shift their focus to the start of the new Premier League campaign, as Pep Guardiola’s men will take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. 

