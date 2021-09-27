September 27, 2021
"He Doesn’t Care Who You Are" - Former Man City Midfielder Discusses Working Under Pep Guardiola

Former Manchester City star Samir Nasri has discussed working under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.
Author:
Publish date:

In the summer of 2011, Manchester City signed Samir Nasri from Arsenal for a fee in the region of £25 million, with the Frenchman quickly establishing himself as a popular figure at the club.

Throughout his time with the Blues, Nasri made a total of 176 appearances and played a crucial, but often overlooked role in Manchester City winning the Premier League title in 2011/12 and 2013/14.

Whilst in Manchester, Nasri worked under the tutelage of Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola, and fresh comments have surfaced in which the former midfield star has commented on working under the revered Catalan. 

As per Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed comments made by Nasri to French outlet Le Journal du Dimanche, the former Manchester City star has discussed his time working with Pep Guardiola whilst at the club.

After touching on his experience encountering Guardiola’s innovative tactical approach whilst facing Barcelona with Arsenal, Nasri noted:

“Then, I worked with Pep and I understood. With his organisation, you know where your teammates are at every moment, to the centimetre.”

Nasri continued, “And if you’re not where you’re meant to be, he lays into you. He doesn’t care who you are, your status or your wages, if you aren’t playing for the team, you go on the bench”.

Although he unceremoniously departed the club in 2017 after being deemed surplus to requirements by Guardiola, Samir Nasri was a popular figure throughout his time at Manchester City.

The former French international is remembered fondly by fans owing to his mercurial ability, along with the crucial goals that he scored for the Blues.

However, and perhaps unfortunately, Nasri’s time with the club fleetingly overlapped with Guardiola’s tenure and he only went on to make one appearance under the Catalan coach. 

Perhaps if Guardiola had inherited a squad with a younger Nasri, the Frenchman may have gone on to achieve far more with the club.

