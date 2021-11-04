Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    “He Fits The Blueprint!" - Man City DOF Heaps Praise on Goalkeeper After Signing a New Deal

    Manchester City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain has been heaping praise on Zack Steffen after the goalkeeper signed a fresh four-year deal this afternoon.
    The USA international has today signed a four-year deal which will keep him at Manchester City until at least 2025.

    Joining the club from Columbus Crew in the MLS, Zack Steffen has gone on to make 16 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side. 

    Despite being mainly used as the domestic cup competitions 'keeper, the 26-year-old has shown on multiple occasions he can be relied upon to cover for Ederson and produce in some high-pressure situations.

    Most notably, Steffen was a key part of Manchester City's 2020/21 Carabao Cup triumph, making a vital stop to deny Giovani Lo Celso in a 1-0 final victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

    Speaking to mancity.com, Director of Football Txiki Begiristain has expressed his delight at Steffen signing a contract extension.

    “Zack is an excellent goalkeeper and a brilliant professional who brings so much to Pep’s squad," Begiristain began.

    “He fits the blueprint of what a Manchester City goalkeeper should be. Not only is great with his hands, but he is also calm on the ball and provides outstanding distribution, which is a vital part of our style.

    “This is a man who trains to an exceptionally high standard every single day. He always wants to learn and improve. Our coaching staff love having him here and we want to see him continue his development over the next years.”

    Despite being already knocked out of this year's Carabao Cup, the American will likely be in the team when Manchester City kick-off their 2021/22 FA Cup campaign.

