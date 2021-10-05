October 5, 2021
"He Fits The System", "Haaland Or Him!" - Lots Of Man City Fans React To Key Update On Striker Target

Lots of Manchester City fans have reacted to the news Dusan Vlahovic's contract talks with Fiorentina have collapsed.
Author:
Publish date:

The success of a false nine system has almost made Manchester City fans forget they've not got a recognised striker on the books, especially with Gabriel Jesus' switch to the right-wing.

Clearly Pep Guardiola wasn't on the same wavelength, attempting numerous times to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer. 

After the striker - and most notably Daniel Levy - killed such links, Manchester City tried to make a last minute move for Cristiano Ronaldo, who ended up re-joining City's local rivals Manchester United.

READ MORE: Rodri believes City did not get what they deserved in the last week

READ MORE: City in contact with agent of highly-rated Bundesliga midfielder

The failures in the transfer market have forced Guardiola's hand into continuing with a false nine system, but fresh reports have emerged which may re-surface links with a former striking target. 

As per renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Dusan Vlahovic's proposed new contract talks with Fiorentina have officially 'collapsed'.

His tweet includes a comment from the Italian sides president, who says; “(Dusan) Vlahovic has not accepted our huge contract extension proposal. We’ve been trying for months, but it’s over."

The news has excited a few Manchester City fans, who have taken to City Xtra to discuss whether the club should move for Dusan Vlahovic and how he would potentially fit into Pep Guardiola's system.

READ MORE: Barcelona hold 'confidence' over signing of Man City star

READ MORE: Every Man City player called up for international duty revealed

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

"He Fits The System", "Haaland Or Him!" - Lots Of Man City Fans React To Key Update On Striker Target

