"He found me, he ran everywhere and found me!" - Pep Guardiola provides wholesome account of Phil Foden celebration

Pep Guardiola claims that Manchester City have plenty of other matches to focus on before they can set their sights on Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League semi-final.
However, that doesn't mean he's not celebrating his club’s victory.

The Catalan boss was overcome with joy as midfielder Phil Foden sprinted towards the bench after his goal which all but secured the victory on Wednesday night.

"He found me, he ran everywhere to the bench and found me. I think this hug is for all the club, all the people working so hard here so far this season to achieve what we have achieved so far,” said Guardiola to BT Sport after the game.

He was visibly delighted when asked what he said to Foden in the huddle.

"[I said] well done, good shot, good goal, thank you. I don't know what I say in the moment."

While Guardiola will be over-joyed with the performance, he admits that there's plenty of work to be done for his Manchester City side - as they find themselves still alive in four major competitions. 

On an unprecedented quadruple for his side, Guardiola had this to say, “The Premier League we need three wins to be champions, we are in the semi-finals of the Champions League, semi finals of the FA Cup, final of the Carabao Cup. Incredible what we have done. Now we recover, celebrate tonight after we see what happens.”

