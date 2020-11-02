"He has a sense of goal and quality to score." - Pep Guardiola heaps praise on stand-in striker

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on stand-in striker Ferran Torres following a period of brilliant form from the Spaniard.

Torres was Manchester City's first summer signing and was seen as the natural replacement to the departing Leroy Sané. The 20-year-old has had to wait for his opportunities, but with injuries to both of the club's strikers, he's had to try his hand up-front.

Following City's 1-0 win away at Sheffield United, Guardiola said of the youngster, “He is an incredible finisher. He has a sense of goal and quality to score. There were two or three clear chances [vs Sheffield United] - the header in the first minutes. Unfortunately he could not score but he was there."

"He fought to find space and chances were there. We’ll be able to score more. We didn’t think about playing him at striker. We wanted to play him as a winger for the quality he has to score, one v one and pace, but we have struggled at striker..."

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Despite scoring only eight goals in six Premier League games so far this season, Pep Guardiola is confident that his alternative striker can still grind out the results and in turn, the goals will start to come.

"He's an incredible alternative. He’s settled really well in the locker room. He’s so shy but so calm. He wants to learn and has helped a lot in positions we have without strikers. It’s an alternative that we have."

"One day we're going to have more luck and score more. The most important thing is that we're creating chances. We've played without strikers but we have to try play better and do it again. Finally we're going to find the right moment to do it.”



